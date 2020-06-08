FAYETTEVILLE — A curtain call might be a little slow in developing, but a local theater group is planning a virtual performance in late July.
Throughout the nation, the arts world has responded to the limitations of the COVID-19 crisis with creative solutions to presenting performances, as officials from the Historic Fayette Theater pointed out in a news release. The theater has joined in this effort and is planning to present innovative, online performances starting in July.
"We realized that we could not offer the theater season we had planned," HFT President Jack Crosier said in the press release. "While it would be possible to limit audience numbers and seat groups socially distant from other groups, it would not be possible to keep the actors socially distant backstage."
Crosier went on to say that, while all on-stage concerts and theater performances on the Fayetteville stage are canceled for 2020, the theater group will begin presenting performances online.
First up will be a play titled "Virtual Complaint Department and Lemonade," a comedy written specifically for the Zoom platform by Kamron Klitgaard. HFT veteran Gene Worthington will direct.
"This is an opportunity for our community theater group to participate in an activity they love and learn a whole new technology," said Worthington. He stressed that video conferencing platforms have developed fresh and inventive ways to allow people to enjoy the performing arts. "Audiences and performers alike will have the chance to share in this new experience."
"Virtual Complaint Department and Lemonade" will be performed this July, with specific dates to be determined. Additional shows later in the year may include Halloween and Christmas performances.
"Of course we are anxious to be able to perform on stage in front of (a) live audience again," said Worthington. "But who knows? Maybe there will be a continued place for virtual performances in the future." Worthington speculated about the possibility of bringing audiences to the computer who can't travel far or don't want to be out because of bad weather. "It could be a benefit for rural communities like ours."
Worthington, a longtime actor/director/artistic director and general Historic Fayette Theater mainstay, thought he had directed his final play for the theater with a revival of "Smoke on the Mountain" in July 2019. However, he's back to helm at least one more production. "I thought I was done," he said.
While rehearsing virtually with a cast of 15 in the coming weeks, Worthington realizes he, crew and actors are in for some new experiences. "This is all new to me and to Karen (wife Vuranch) to try to get everything coordinated, so we're going to take our time and learn the process and have it right," Worthington said. "It will be about 13 different house computers we will be hooked up to."
The play will be virtual, but it will still involve normal theater components such as blocking, sets and rehearsals, he said. Sets might include a photograph or a lamp or another object behind the various cast members, so "we can differentiate between all the different people."
The play itself features, well, complaining. "It's a virtual complaint department, and people go to their computer and say, 'Hey, I got a complaint'" ... Everybody who comes to the virtual department gets stuck doing it for a few minutes.
"They're all different scenes ... and they'll all be in different places, at home or work or wherever." One male character "complains about a TV he bought."
"It will be interesting," Worthington said. "Kind of fun, a lot of one-liners."
At least some of the challenges in getting ready for opening night will be different than if the play occurred on stage.
"There's only going to be two screens ever, two people on stage, as you'll call it," Worthington explained. Getting the right people, adjusting lighting and other factors will be key areas of focus, he said, as will "trying to coordinate to find out how far they should be back from the screen" to create the best presentation.
Costume preparation is always a big component for live productions, and that won't change drastically. "Somebody may come in in their bathrobe," said Worthington. "I don't know. If you're home and you've got a complaint and you're walking around in your bathrobe, it's fine."
Cast member Jan Neal is excited — although a bit anxious — to see how the production unfolds.
"The neat thing about this is (Jan) was in the first show at the theater, and now she's in the first virtual show at the theater," Worthington said.
"From an actor's perspective, this is different from a stage play," Neal said. "And it would be different from a screen play, because it's live TV.
"It reminds me of the old '50s when you had live TV, and that's all you had."
When entertaining the thoughts of a different approach to rehearsing and performing, Neal said, "I didn't realize how tough this was. And besides that, your face is right here, and the audience can see every movement. If you get tickled or anything, you can't turn your head like you can on stage. So, it's a whole 'nother dimension, and I'm looking forward to doing it."
While not having physical feedback from actors standing beside her on stage, Neal also said lack of a live audience will be another hurdle. "You don't have the feedback from the audience, and that's an important thing about acting."
The characters in the play aren't assigned names. "I'm number 6," said Neal, who has acted in about 30 HFT performances, as well as directing.
Worthington feels the play could be one of the things to give locals a break from the health crisis of recent months. "I think the audience can expect a good time," he said. "We're trying to keep the theater going. This is a bad time for us, too, because we're not bringing any money in."
"While allowing the actors to express themselves, it also allows the theater to reach out to the community," he added. The aim is to "get the word out to the people that we really care about our community, and we'd like to give them something else besides 24-hour-a-day virus stuff."
Tickets for online shows will be $5 and will be available on PayPal. At this time, the physical box office will not be open. For more information, call 304-574-4655 or visit the theater's Facebook page or website at www.historicfayettetheater.com.
Donations are always accepted.
The HFT's spring production, "Doo-Wop Wed Widing Hood," was in its final preparations before being shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.