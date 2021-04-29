FAYETTEVILLE — The pandemic has certainly made changes in all of our lives. The Historic Fayette Theater will take a unique look at our own experiences with a Zoom play, "Blessings from the Pandemic."
Written by Rich Orloff, it is a series of poems that respond to the world we have been living with Covid. The performance presents a positive look at what we have learned from this pandemic and offers hope for the future. It is a poignant and even humorous look accepting the changes that have been brought into our lives.
Performances will be presented on Zoom on May 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and May 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased by calling the theater box office at 304-574-4655, or you can stop by the box office from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday night.
You will view the performance on your computer or electronic device. When you purchase your ticket, you will be given a Meeting ID number or computer link for your device. Several people can watch the show on a device for the price of one ticket. The Zoom software is free and easy to download. If you have questions about how to do that, the box office staff will advise you of the steps to download Zoom.
Blessings from the Pandemic is directed by HFT veteran Gene Worthington. Worthington said,
“I was very impressed by this play when I first read it,” Worthington said in a press release.
“It captures so much of the experiences of the past year, but in a very positive way.”
Worthington went on to say that the play will be offered Mother’s Day weekend.
“We think it would be a lovely Mother’s Day gift and a nice way to spend time with family.”
The play is produced in cooperation with Theatre Rights Worldwide. It features a number of HFT regulars, including Jan Neal, Jen Garvin, Josh Whisman, Deb Lamey, Robby Moore and Karen Vuranch. Worthington will also perform in the play. In addition, the Historic Fayette Theater would also like to thank Concord University for its support of this performance.
The Zoom presentation of Blessings from the Pandemic will kick off the 2021 season at the Historic Fayette Theater. For more information or to purchase a ticket for this Zoom presentation on May 7, 8 and 9, please call the Historic Fayette Theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.
