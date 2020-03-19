“Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood,” the Historic Fayette Theater’s spring play, has been postponed. Make-up dates will be announced in the future.
• • •
Canceled:
• Upper Kanawha Valley Ministerial Association Lenten services
• Ansted Planning Commission meeting slated for March 19
• Raleigh/Fayette WVU Parent Club social set for March 21
• Fayette County Democratic Convention originally slated for March 28 in Fayetteville
• All Active Southern West Virginia programming until further notice
• New River Gorge Sunrise Service scheduled for April 12
Closed to the public:
• Ansted Town Hall
• Fayetteville Town Hall
• Gauley Bridge Town Hall
• Montgomery City Hall
• Oak Hill City Hall
• Smithers City Hall
• Fayette County Public Library branches
Postponed:
• Harmony for Hope Community Band Practice scheduled for March 19 in Mount Hope
• Brian’s Walk for a Cure set for March 21 in Jodie
• Adult Egg Hunt in Fayetteville, originally slated for March 28
Editor's note: To have cancellations or postponements added to this list, email ckeenan@register-herald or fayetteeditor@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.