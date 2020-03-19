WWH

The Historic Fayette Theater has postponed its spring musical, “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood,” for the foreseeable future. Shari Davis, pictured here in rehearsal, and the cast will perform the show at dates to be determined.

 Steve Keenan/The Fayette Tribune

“Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood,” the Historic Fayette Theater’s spring play, has been postponed. Make-up dates will be announced in the future.

Canceled:

• Upper Kanawha Valley Ministerial Association Lenten services

• Ansted Planning Commission meeting slated for March 19

• Raleigh/Fayette WVU Parent Club social set for March 21

• Fayette County Democratic Convention originally slated for March 28 in Fayetteville

• All Active Southern West Virginia programming until further notice

• New River Gorge Sunrise Service scheduled for April 12

Closed to the public:

• Ansted Town Hall

• Fayetteville Town Hall

• Gauley Bridge Town Hall

• Montgomery City Hall

• Oak Hill City Hall

• Smithers City Hall

• Fayette County Public Library branches

Postponed:

• Harmony for Hope Community Band Practice scheduled for March 19 in Mount Hope

• Brian’s Walk for a Cure set for March 21 in Jodie

• Adult Egg Hunt in Fayetteville, originally slated for March 28

Editor's note: To have cancellations or postponements added to this list, email ckeenan@register-herald or fayetteeditor@gmail.com.

