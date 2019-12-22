FAYETTEVILLE — The hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations halted for a couple hours Thursday as "Landau and Larry’s Home for the Holidays Tour” hit the stage at the Historic Fayette Theater.
A sold-out crowd settled into their seats and listened as Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and his Classic Christmas Band, Larry Groce and other standout musicians performed a variety of Christmas and non-Christmas tunes on the evening. For part of the show, the musicians were accompanied by members of an Oak Hill High School choral ensemble under the direction of Danna Davis.
Concert attendees also donated non-perishable food items for delivery to a local food pantry.
— Steve Keenan
