OAK HILL — A program initiated pre-Covid has continued to serve Fayette County Public Library patrons over the last couple of years during the pandemic and its subsequent slow-down period.
And officials expect it to remain a staple of their information delivery system in future years.
Kim Massey, the FCPL assistant director, says the homebound program has been a success. In it, the library system provides free delivery of materials to homebound patrons.
The program was initiated about five years ago and especially turned out to be a plus during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Massey said. "Of course, it was (a benefit) during Covid."
"I did it to get to the houses of the ones that can't come in, because I had a few patrons that couldn't come to us, so we went to them," Massey said. "We started it out like the bookmobile would go to them, and that evolved.
"If they are disabled, or can't get out of the house, or just don't want to get out of the house because of the weather or something, they just need to sign up."
One of the county residents who takes full advantage of the program is Agnes Williams, of Oak Hill. Williams received a big bag of books from bookmobile driver Tim Meadows last month, and she was thrilled.
"To me, (the program) means the world," said Williams. "I'm a reader, and as soon as I find a new author, I read all those books."
Massey, she said, "knows what I like and what I don't like" and can suggest similar authors at times, according to Williams.
"It's just a joy to see Tim pull up. It's just a joy to me; it really is. It's a wonderful service. It's a life-saver to me."
She said the program was especially beneficial during Covid.
"I'm going to finish these in a couple weeks," she said, referring to the books Meadows delivered recently.
Williams says she enjoys the work of authors such as John Sandford, Elizabeth George and Margaret Maren. "I don't want anything scary," she said. "I love a mystery."
The application for the homebound program is available on the library system's website.
According to Massey, registered library card holders can choose the genre of books they desire, how many books they want, or if they want magazines, audiobooks or DVDs, all as long as they are available in the system. Deliveries will be made anywhere in Fayette County. "Some of them tell me exactly what they want; some of them just tell me authors," Massey said. "Some like me picking it out."
About 20 people currently take advantage of the service. "I've gotten a few new ones (since Covid-19), but most of them were just my elderly patrons (who were already taking advantage of the program). They did it more during Covid."
Massey says the program is appreciated by the patrons, and it is a service that will continue going forward.
To be eligible for the homebound program an individual must be:
• A resident of Fayette County.
• A Fayette County Library cardholder in good standing. If you don't have a library card, officials can set you up with one.
• Homebound due to age or long-term illness, injury or disability.
Materials available for delivery include:
• Books
• Magazines
• Movies on DVD
• Audiobooks
Patrons can choose their own titles and submit a list to Massey, and the items will be prepared for delivery. The titles and items in the FCPL collection can be found at fayette.lib.wv.us.
A list of requested items can be submitted by email or over the phone or mailed to the Oak Hill address at least 3-4 business days in advance of the desired delivery date.
Materials can be delivered as often as four weeks apart. Patrons should request enough items to last them that length of time, Massey stressed.
Renewals are possible as long as the items are not reserved for another patron.
For further information on the homebound program or any other service offered by the library system, contact Massey or Director Becky Kellum at 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664.
To apply for the homebound program, submit an application form that is available online on the FCPL website at https://fayette.lib.wv.us/homebound-program/ or at any of the library branches (Oak Hill, Ansted, Fayetteville, Meadow Bridge, Montgomery and Mount Hope). Individuals may return completed forms at any of the branch libraries or mail to:
Homebound Program
Fayette County Public Library
Attn: Kim Massey
531 Summit St.
Oak Hill, WV 25901
Anyone unable to fill out and return the form can get assistance from library staff over the phone.
The FCPL branches and administrative offices offer a variety of services to the general public, including books and other reading, viewing and listening materials, summer reading, research and homework, notary service, computer access and Wi-Fi, copies (at cost), author visits, an archives section and many others. For more information in those areas and for details on the bookmobile schedule, visit https://fayette.lib.wv.us.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
