Honoring lives lost while looking to the future.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Fayette County was among the counties which took part in the statewide Save A Life Day.
During the day, naloxone was available at the Scarbro Market, Walgreens in Oak Hill, Shell in Ansted, Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill, Mount Hope Fire Department, Morgan Insurance in Fayetteville and Montgomery General Hospital. Additionally, HIV testing was available at several sites.
The day's activities concluded with a remembrance walk on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill.
"The remembrance walk is in honor of the ones we've lost due to drug overdose," said Paula McCutcheon, a state-certified PRSS (peer recovery support specialist) at the Fayette County Health Department and coordinator of the Fayette County Quick Response Team and the county's harm reduction program. "We just wanted to celebrate and honor those who have made it and those who have passed away."
The focus of the day was "getting people trained in the use of Narcan and getting Narcan into the hands of members of the community," she noted.
More than 800 boxes were distributed throughout the day.
"I feel like it was important because it reduces stigma, and the more we can talk about it and we're open about it, the more that we're going to see change," McCutcheon said. "It was very successful day.
"The more that we do this and come together, the less lives that are lost, and I feel like more people will get help that they actually need."
The Fayette County Health Department partnered with FMRS, LEAD, Family Treatment Court, Fayette County Day Report Center, the Fayette Prevention Coalition, Warm Hands Warm Hearts and many community members for the event.
For additional information, visit savealifewv.org.
