Officials are seeking the public's response in assessing what would best serve Fayette County's public housing needs.
As part of the ongoing Fayette County Comprehensive Plan process, housing is one of the critical considerations.
"Fayette County residents have expressed great concern during the 10-year comprehensive planning process about a lack of housing stock," Jenna Grayson. manager of strategic partnerships for the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said in an email. "In an effort to address these needs, we’ve chosen to take an especially close look at the housing component of the comprehensive plan and need your help."
Residents are being asked to complete a three-minute survey that is open to all county residents.
The survey includes examples of housing developments and asks respondents to rank them in order of how they feel the particular approaches best fit the needs of Fayette County. They are as follows:
• Mixed use housing development — Primarily consisting of single-family homes ranging from $150,000 to $300,000, and long-term rental apartments and townhomes. Utilities including water and sewer available. Seasonal workforce housing will also be a component. This development has a community center with basketball and tennis, a swimming pool, several shopping and dining facilities, and bike trails open to residents and the public. Monthly fee for road maintenance, snow removal, etc.
• Mixed tourism destination and housing development — Primarily consisting of lodging for tourism with a small portion of manufactured or modular residential homes. Utilities including water and sewer available. Community members purchase a manufactured or modular home for $150,000 to $200,000 and rent the land that it’s placed on within the community. The recreation lodging portion of this development will consist of RV sites, yurt camping, traditional camping and short-term (AirBnB, VRBO) rental cabins. Tourism amenities such as welcome center, bike trails, pool and shuttle service available to residents and visitors. Road maintenance, snow removal and other aspects covered in lot rental.
• Residential build to suit — Individual plots of land sold with the expectation landowners will have a home designed and constructed to meet their specific needs and requirements. Homeowner will install their own septic system. Rustic recreation amenities available like mountain biking and hiking. Monthly fee for road maintenance, snow removal and other areas.
• Low-income housing — Apartments, condominiums and townhomes designed to accommodate qualifying low-income families. Rustic recreation amenities available like mountain biking and hiking.
The survey can be accessed at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e835ef0c740b4aeb89c1d267e92556f2. Officials urge local residents to share the survey link with their friends and neighbors.
