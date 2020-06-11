OAK HILL — The New River Humane Society will host its second Drive-Thru Pet Food Distribution and Donation Drive Friday at Tractor Supply in Oak Hill.
A donation drive for the NRHS’ operation of the Fayette County Animal Control Center, as well, the event is primarily a way to reach out to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When it was evident that the COVID-19 pandemic was something that was going to be something we’ve never seen before, we started to try to prepare and plan for the worst,” Kathy Gerencer, president of the NRHS, said this week.
“We joined and got connected with some national animal welfare groups to put our collective heads together to try to keep saving animals through whatever was going to come. Everyone’s fears were that folks who were losing their jobs would be turning to shelters is mass numbers to surrender pets they were no longer able to provide for. We started to see grants popping up specifically for shelters and rescues to help pet owners who may become or were being affected by the coronavirus, and we applied,” she said.
“We received one grant through the Petfinder Foundation and received another through Adopt-a-Pet to help in our efforts to prepare to help Fayette Co pet owners. Also, through our connections with some in-state animal rescues and advocates, we were notified of a large shipment of pet food and supplies from the GreaterGood.org group that was going to be delivered in Nitro. The day before our first Drive-Thru Pet Food Distribution, Matt Wender volunteered and drove our shelter van down and back so we would have more pet supplies to give out to community members.”
The first event, held on May 1, went well, according to Gerencer.
“We safely handed out dog and cat food and kitty litter to 26 families that needed help caring for 67 cats and 80 dogs,” she said. “We also received some needed pet and cleaning supplies for our own animals at the shelter.”
The second pet food distribution campaign and donation drive will be held Friday, June 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tractor Supply, 1556 Main Street East in Oak Hill.
“We hope to help more community members and pets at our second event this Friday,” Gerencer said.
The distribution is planned as a no-contact drive-thru pickup and individuals are asked to stay in their cars as volunteers load the food into their vehicles. The volunteers will wear masks and gloves at all times, and those who are picking up food also are asked to wear a mask or other form of face covering of some kind.
Gerencer says anyone interested in making donations to help care for animals at the shelter also is welcome to drop by the event.
“We are also seeking any and all donations to help us care for the animals at the Fayette County Animal Control Center. Current needs include canned and dry kitten food, canned and dry puppy food, toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant spray, hand soap, hand sanitizer, dish soap, laundry detergent, 30-gallon (or larger) trash bags and bleach,” she said.
For more information on the NRHS and the animal control center, visit the group’s Facebook page or https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/animal-shelter/Pages/default.aspx.
Email ckeenan@register-herald.com
