OAK HILL — West Virginia’s child care providers are facing an uncertain future. With Covid-related changes to reimbursement rates, child care providers were able to stay open, but, with the extension slated to end and policy addressing the state’s child care reimbursement rates failing to move during the legislative session, many local child care providers are reaching out to their communities for support.
The first of five community town halls across the state this month will be held in Oak Hill on Tuesday, April 11. The event is hosted by a local child care facility, A Place To Grow. Melissa Colagrosso, owner of A Place To Grow and part of the ‘Champions of Child Care’ with WV Association for Young Children, believes that “it is beyond time for societal value to be placed on the people who provide care for our children.”
These town halls will provide communities with a first-hand look at the obstacles child care providers face and hear how important child care is for families and local businesses. There will also be options available for community members to show their support.
“Child care isn’t a woman’s issue, it’s a community issue and an economic issue,” said Colagrosso.
According to Childcare Aware of America and TEAM For West Virginia Children, 42.6 percent of West Virginia children under the age of six need but cannot access child care. West Virginia rates 50th in the nation for child care accessibility, and 64 percent of West Virginia families live in a child care desert (https://teamwv.org/childcaremap).
“In a state with one of — if not the — lowest workforce participation rates, child care is absolutely an economic justice issue,” said community organizer Amy Jo Hutchison, representing MomsRising and the leader of the grassroots movement Rattle The Windows.
“Without access to affordable and quality child care, families cannot work. People and businesses won’t move into a state that does not have even the beginnings of a care infrastructure, and child care is an integral part of that.”
Inspired by a national day of action, “A Day Without Child Care Town Halls” will be held throughout the state during the month of April, in Oak Hill, as well as in Wheeling, Kearneysville, Weirton, and in Bridgeport. Then, on May 8, A Day Without Child Care will be observed across the nation. A list of dates and locations can be found on the WV Association for Young Children website and Facebook page.
“We need people to start thinking about how, if child care centers are forced to close down, our communities and state will be impacted. These events are nonpartisan because child care isn’t a political issue; it’s a community one,” said Colagrosso.
The event in Oak Hill will be held Tuesday, April 11, at the Lively Family Amphitheater on Main Street. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 6 p.m. There will be live music and opportunities for people to get involved to show support for West Virginia child care.
Contact A Place To Grow at 304-469-6687 for more information.
