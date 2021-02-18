Deborah Hendrick, circuit clerk for Fayette County, has released the grand jury indictments for the current term of court.
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Feb. 19, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Michael A. Blankenship, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (3 counts)
Michael A. Wallace, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (3 counts)
Robert W. Bolen, third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, felony; third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, felony; failure to maintain control, misdemeanor
Justin L. Brown, grand larceny, felony
Charlotte E. Davis aka Charlotte E. Brown, third or subsequent offense shoplifting, felony; fleeing from an officer on foot, misdemeanor
Nicholas A. Farley, entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony (2 counts); grand larceny, felony
Susan S. Fields, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony
Joshua E. Hanshew, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony
Susan S. Field, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, misdemeanor (3 counts)
Joshua E. Hanshew, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, misdemeanor (3 counts)
Austin J. M. Goodwin, kidnapping, felony; sexual assault in the second degree, felony (2 counts)
Travis B. Huffman, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)
Travis B. Huffman, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts); gross child neglect creating risk of injury (2 counts)
Keith A. Crist, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts); gross child neglect creating risk of injury, felony (2 counts); prohibited person possessing a firearm, felony (8 counts)
Robert R. Jeffries, murder, afelony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony
Ty A. Journigan, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony
Triston D. Kincaid, grand larceny, felony
Jacklyn D. Massie, delivery of a controlled substance, felony (2 counts)
William C. McCallister, sexual assault in the first degree, felony (2 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, felony (2 counts); use of a minor in filming sexual explicit conduct, felony; distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, afelony
Barry A. Miller Jr., conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; destruction of property, felony; assault during the commission of a felony, felony
Anthony J. Williams, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; destruction of property, felony
Jeremy C. Miller, third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)
Jared R. Shamblin, grand larceny, felony
Michael S. Thorn, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; petit larceny, misdemeanor
Robert L. Masesie, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; petit larceny, misdemeanor
Michael S. Thorn, entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; petit larceny, misdemeanor; destruction of property, misdemeanor
Michael S. Thorn, burglary, felony; grand larceny, felony
John D. Toney, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony
James E. Tweedie, burglary, felony; attempted petit larceny, misdemeanor
Jeffrey B. Witt, strangulation, felony (2 counts); third offense domestic battery, felony; battery on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor; assault on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor; assault on a government representative, misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, misdemeanor
Jeffrey B. Witt, burglary, felony
• • •
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Feb. 19, before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Todd M. Boucino, attempt to commit a felony, felony; taking identity of another person, felony
Robert A. Chittum, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; grand larceny, felony (2 counts); destruction of property, misdemeanor; petit larceny, misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, misdemeanor
Michael S. Thorn, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; grand larceny, felony (2 counts); destruction of property, misdemeanor; petit larceny, misdemeanor
Brandi N. Robertson, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; grand larceny, felony (2 counts); destruction of property, misdemeanor; petit larceny, misdemeanor
Haley R. McDowell, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; grand larceny, felony (2 counts); destruction of property, misdemeanor; petit larceny, misdemeanor
Timothy P. Dotson, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (3 counts)
Lee Ann Elkins, conspiracy, felony
Marcus A. Briscoe, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony; obstructing an officer, misdemeanor
Jonathan W. Treadway, conspiracy, felony
Rodney Ray England, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)
Leandra Larae Buckner, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)
Amanda L. Gardner, delivery of a controlled substance, felony (2 counts)
Tiffany K. Haynes, burglary, a felony; destruction of property, misdemeanor
William R. Humphrey, child abuse resulting in injury, felony (2 counts)
Alma L. Johnson, delivery of a controlled substance, felony (2 counts)
Donald R. Kincaid II, third offense driving revoked for driving under the influence, felony; improper use of evidences of registration, misdemeanor; failure to maintain insurance, misdemeanor
Anthony S. Lively, entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; grand larceny, felony; destruction of property, misdemeanor
Ricki A. McCallister, delivery of a controlled substance, felony
Tyrique P. Medley, burglary, felony; grand larceny, felony
Nathan Pennington, destruction of property, felony; grand larceny, felony
Brinda Lee Ramsey, child neglect causing bodily injury, felony
Charlotte Foster aka Charlotte Ramsey, child abuse resulting in bodily injury, felony (2 counts)
Rondall L. Renick, murder, felony; concealment of a deceased human body, felony
James A. Scott Jr., prohibited person in possession of a firearm, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver felony
Shelva M. Smith, child neglect resulting in death, felony; gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury, felony (2 counts)
Donald L. Toombs Jr., third offense domestic assault, felony; attempt to disarm an officer, felony; obstructing an officer, misdemeanor
Jonathan Treadway, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; grand larceny, felony; destruction of property, misdemeanor
Brandon A. Buckland, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; grand larceny, felony; destruction of property, misdemeanor
Douglas L. Utt, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)
Gary C. Garvin, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)
Brendan T. Willis, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child, felony (2 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, felony (2 counts)
