Deborah Hendrick, circuit clerk for Fayette County, has released the grand jury indictments for the current term of court.

The following individuals are to report on Friday, Feb. 19, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

Michael A. Blankenship, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (3 counts)

Michael A. Wallace, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (3 counts)

Robert W. Bolen, third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, felony; third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, felony; failure to maintain control, misdemeanor

Justin L. Brown, grand larceny, felony

Charlotte E. Davis aka Charlotte E. Brown, third or subsequent offense shoplifting, felony; fleeing from an officer on foot, misdemeanor

Nicholas A. Farley, entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony (2 counts); grand larceny, felony

Susan S. Fields, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony

Joshua E. Hanshew, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony

Susan S. Field, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, misdemeanor (3 counts)

Joshua E. Hanshew, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, misdemeanor (3 counts)

Austin J. M. Goodwin, kidnapping, felony; sexual assault in the second degree, felony (2 counts)

Travis B. Huffman, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)

Travis B. Huffman, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts); gross child neglect creating risk of injury (2 counts)

Keith A. Crist, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts); gross child neglect creating risk of injury, felony (2 counts); prohibited person possessing a firearm, felony (8 counts)

Robert R. Jeffries, murder, afelony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony

Ty A. Journigan, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony

Triston D. Kincaid, grand larceny, felony

Jacklyn D. Massie, delivery of a controlled substance, felony (2 counts)

William C. McCallister, sexual assault in the first degree, felony (2 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, felony (2 counts); use of a minor in filming sexual explicit conduct, felony; distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, afelony

Barry A. Miller Jr., conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; destruction of property, felony; assault during the commission of a felony, felony

Anthony J. Williams, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; destruction of property, felony

Jeremy C. Miller, third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)

Jared R. Shamblin, grand larceny, felony

Michael S. Thorn, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; petit larceny, misdemeanor

Robert L. Masesie, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; petit larceny, misdemeanor

Michael S. Thorn, entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; petit larceny, misdemeanor; destruction of property, misdemeanor

Michael S. Thorn, burglary, felony; grand larceny, felony

John D. Toney, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony

James E. Tweedie, burglary, felony; attempted petit larceny, misdemeanor

Jeffrey B. Witt, strangulation, felony (2 counts); third offense domestic battery, felony; battery on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor; assault on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor; assault on a government representative, misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, misdemeanor

Jeffrey B. Witt, burglary, felony

• • •

The following individuals are to report on Friday, Feb. 19, before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

Todd M. Boucino, attempt to commit a felony, felony; taking identity of another person, felony

Robert A. Chittum, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; grand larceny, felony (2 counts); destruction of property, misdemeanor; petit larceny, misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, misdemeanor

Michael S. Thorn, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; grand larceny, felony (2 counts); destruction of property, misdemeanor; petit larceny, misdemeanor

Brandi N. Robertson, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; grand larceny, felony (2 counts); destruction of property, misdemeanor; petit larceny, misdemeanor

Haley R. McDowell, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; grand larceny, felony (2 counts); destruction of property, misdemeanor; petit larceny, misdemeanor

Timothy P. Dotson, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (3 counts)

Lee Ann Elkins, conspiracy, felony

Marcus A. Briscoe, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony; obstructing an officer, misdemeanor

Jonathan W. Treadway, conspiracy, felony

Rodney Ray England, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)

Leandra Larae Buckner, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)

Amanda L. Gardner, delivery of a controlled substance, felony (2 counts)

Tiffany K. Haynes, burglary, a felony; destruction of property, misdemeanor

William R. Humphrey, child abuse resulting in injury, felony (2 counts)

Alma L. Johnson, delivery of a controlled substance, felony (2 counts)

Donald R. Kincaid II, third offense driving revoked for driving under the influence, felony; improper use of evidences of registration, misdemeanor; failure to maintain insurance, misdemeanor

Anthony S. Lively, entry of a building other than a dwelling, felony; grand larceny, felony; destruction of property, misdemeanor

Ricki A. McCallister, delivery of a controlled substance, felony

Tyrique P. Medley, burglary, felony; grand larceny, felony

Nathan Pennington, destruction of property, felony; grand larceny, felony

Brinda Lee Ramsey, child neglect causing bodily injury, felony

Charlotte Foster aka Charlotte Ramsey, child abuse resulting in bodily injury, felony (2 counts)

Rondall L. Renick, murder, felony; concealment of a deceased human body, felony

James A. Scott Jr., prohibited person in possession of a firearm, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver felony

Shelva M. Smith, child neglect resulting in death, felony; gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury, felony (2 counts)

Donald L. Toombs Jr., third offense domestic assault, felony; attempt to disarm an officer, felony; obstructing an officer, misdemeanor

Jonathan Treadway, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; grand larceny, felony; destruction of property, misdemeanor

Brandon A. Buckland, conspiracy to commit a felony, felony; burglary, felony; grand larceny, felony; destruction of property, misdemeanor

Douglas L. Utt, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)

Gary C. Garvin, conspiracy, felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony (2 counts)

Brendan T. Willis, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child, felony (2 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, felony (2 counts)

