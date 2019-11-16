FAYETTE COUNTY – The Fayette County Public Library system will join county libraries around the state in celebrating West Virginia Family Reading Week, scheduled for Nov. 17-23.
During the week, libraries throughout the state encourage parents and caregivers to read with their children. Reading aloud stimulates speech and language development for young children. Older children can see the benefits with improved academic success.
Reading together also promotes family bonding. In the West Virginia Family Read Week Guidebook, there are many activities for parents to spark interest and excitement for reading. The WV Family Read Week Guidebook is available for download at https://librarycommission.wv.gov/Librarian/Documents/WVFRW%202019%20Guidebook%20-%20Final.pdf
Along with these activities, families can visit any branch of the Fayette County Public Library to learn how to become a “Book Fiend” and participate in other activities to celebrate the week.
To learn more about West Virginia Family Read Week, the guidebook and more, visit your local branch of the Fayette County Public Library.
• • •
Fine Free Week will also be recognized Nov. 17-23 at all public library branches in Fayette County. If you have any late or billed books or materials that you haven’t turned in, this is the time to do it and all the overdue fines will be waived.
• • •
Branches of the Fayette County Public Library are located as follows.
• Ansted Public Library, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, WV 25812-0428 (304-658-5472)
• Fayetteville Public Library, 200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840-1414 (304-574-0070)
• Meadow Bridge Public Library, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, WV 25976-0354 (304-484-7942)
• Montgomery Public Library, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, WV 25136-2229 (304-442-5665)
• Mount Hope Public Library, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, WV 25880-1002 (304-877-3260)
• Oak Hill Public Library, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901-3452 (304-469-9890)
The FCPL Headquarters office is located at 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901. For more, phone 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664 or visit the website at fayette.lib.wv.us.
