Below is the June 2020 public report provided by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:

911 incident information

• Burglary complaints — 14

• Animal problem/cruelty — 40

• Domestic disturbances — 41

• Theft complaints — 46

• Health and welfare checks — 92

• Threats — 22

• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 59

• Alarm activation investigations — 48

• Disturbance — 32

• Destruction of property — 9

• Total related 911 incidents — 1,165

Civil document process information

• Total civil documents process served — 411

Arrest information

• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 70

Traffic information

• Total traffic citations issued — 50

• Total traffic stops — 350

