Below is the June 2020 public report provided by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:
911 incident information
• Burglary complaints — 14
• Animal problem/cruelty — 40
• Domestic disturbances — 41
• Theft complaints — 46
• Health and welfare checks — 92
• Threats — 22
• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 59
• Alarm activation investigations — 48
• Disturbance — 32
• Destruction of property — 9
• Total related 911 incidents — 1,165
Civil document process information
• Total civil documents process served — 411
Arrest information
• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 70
Traffic information
• Total traffic citations issued — 50
• Total traffic stops — 350
