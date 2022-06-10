A representative from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist, will host the events as scheduled below:
• June 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
• June 21, 2 to 3 p.m. — Presentation at Twin Oaks Plaza, 201 Oak Hill Ave., Oak Hill
• June 23, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Tudor's Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
• June 28, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Burger King, 10097 Seneca Trail, Lewisburg
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Arvon at 304-590-6462.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.