Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center will hold a resiliency workshop at the Lewis Community Center in Oak Hill from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The full-day workshop is part of the Fayette County Initiative to Change the Conversation about Child Sexual Abuse.
The price will be $25 and includes lunch and CEUs for professionals. Scholarships are available upon request.
The workshop will inform and inspire professionals, survivors, and the community to understand and maximize their abilities to help children survive and thrive through presence, perspective, and interactions with those who have experienced trauma.
Senator Bill Laird will host the event and the keynote speaker will be Kristine Buffington, MSW, LISW-S.
Buffington is a national trainer and consultant in trauma-informed care for child welfare, mental health, and juvenile justice systems.
Scott Miller, the director at Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center, will speak about the SHINE Campaign, a national campaign to transform the conversation around the issue of child sexual abuse and be a light for survivors. Two adult survivors also will be sharing their stories about resiliency.
There will be CEUs available for these professionals: social workers, licensed professional counselors, psychologists, law enforcement, lawyers, STARS, and domestic violence advocates.
To register, email justforkidswv@gmail.com or call Just for Kids at 304-255-4834 with your name and contact information.
