CHARLESTON – Earlier this month, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said state officials were awarding $100,000 in “hero pay” to each of the state’s 55 counties to give to front-line workers.
Now, state officials are saying that money can go to other purposes.
The governor had initially said he was giving counties the authority to decide exactly how to distribute the money among workers, but said it should not be used for other purposes, such as “back-filling” the county budget. He listed several groups as possible recipients of the money, including grocery store workers, first responders, public health workers, and social service workers.
The Herald-Dispatch reported Sunday that Cabell County commissioners said the letter they received with the grant does not indicate the funds should be used to reward those on the front lines. Commissioners said the letter they received with the grant says the funds can only be used for purposes permitted under the federal CARES Act, meaning the funds can only be used to cover expenses that: are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic; were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, when the CARES Act was passed; and were or will be incurred between March 1 and Dec. 20.
“The Governor’s Office did not reply to a request for comment,” that newspaper reported.
During a virtual COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, a reporter asked Justice about the discrepancy directly.
The governor then noted that, from the beginning, he had offered counties discretion on how to use the funding. The governor did not acknowledge that he had initially said the money should go to “hero pay.”
He said they’d wanted “to be able to reward those that have stepped up” and do so “in a format that we could basically hope that we could get reimbursement from the federal government at some point.”
“So, what we had to do is we had to come up with a way to give the counties discretion and because we don’t know who those are. And we needed the counties to really be able to help us with that. And so we just did the very best that we could possibly do,” he said.
“You answered that perfectly,” Brian Abraham, general counsel for the governor, said.
Abraham then said counties were using the funding for other purposes.
Among the purposes that he listed were short-term funding, overtime pay and personal protective equipment.
“I think the governor hit it right on the head,” Abraham said. “He wanted the counties to be able to have the discretion to use this as they needed.”
Also Wednesday, in response to a question about what benchmarks would need to be met to rescind some of the governor’s executive orders, the governor said a plan may be revealed soon, “but it’ll only be a format.”
Justice said the roadmap would have to be “fluid and have the ability to pivot all the time.”
“I’m looking at 32 parts to a 35 piece puzzle,” Justice said. “There’s three parts that nobody knows anywhere, but we’re taking input from our federal government. We’re taking input from our experts in every way and then we’re gauging the progress of what’s going on with our curve and what’s going on with different areas that are hotspots of our state.”
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com
