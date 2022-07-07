Arras

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department this week congratulated K-9 Arras on his retirement and thanked the dog for nearly seven years of dedicated service under the guidance of his partner, Nick Mooney.

 Submitted photo

On July 5, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department congratulated K-9 Arras on his retirement "after almost seven years of dedicated service to the citizens of Fayette County."

Arras began his career in November 2015 with his partner, then-Sergeant Nick Mooney. Since obtaining certification from the West Virginia Police Canine Association for narcotics detection and tracking, K-9 Arras and now-Captain Mooney have completed hundreds of calls for service, including tracks for suspects and missing persons, narcotics detection sweeps, article searches, and building searches, in order to protect the public and their fellow officers, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

K-9 Arras and Capt. Mooney also have conducted hundreds of public demonstrations throughout Fayette County. They have represented the department at many events and met thousands of people in the process.

"Thank you, Deputy Arras," Fridley said.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you