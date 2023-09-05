Kaymoor Miners Trail steps closed for repairs

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Nicholas County in southeastern West Virginia... South central Clay County in north central West Virginia... Northwestern Fayette County in southeastern West Virginia... * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1013 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Smithers, or 12 miles northwest of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Montgomery, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Powellton, Bentree, Bickmore, Drennan, Swiss, and Indore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH