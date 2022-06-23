CHARLESTON — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced that it has placed its first order of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines formulated for children under five.
"We are in the process of training additional staff to give the shots so that we are ready to begin serving the public as soon as the vaccines arrive," said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer and executive director at KCHD. "As soon as the vaccines are here — which is anticipated within the next week — we will make another announcement as to their availability."
The Pfizer vaccine for children ages six months to four years is given as a series of three shots. The first two shots are given three weeks apart. The third shot is given eight weeks after the second one.
Moderna's vaccine is approved for children ages six months to five years. It is a two-shot regimen and shots are given four weeks apart.
KCHD currently offers Covid-19 vaccines and boosters for those who are five-and-older without an appointment. Vaccines are given Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV.
For more information on testing, vaccines and all other public health services, visit www.kchdwv.org or call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 304-348-8080.
