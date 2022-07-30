Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Fayette County prosecuting attorney, announced Thursday that Jessica L. Keener, 28, formerly of Gauley Bridge, pled guilty to one count of third-degree sexual assault during a plea hearing on July 21 before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
Keener is facing one to five years in prison and up to 50 years of supervised release, according to a press release from Ciliberti. Keener will further be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life.
On Oct. 13, 2020, a member of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau met with a 13-year-old minor child and his father to investigate allegations that Keener had engaged in sex with the minor child. During an interview at the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center, the minor child advised that he met Keener through a mutual acquaintance. The child said that Keener worked at a local hotel as a housekeeper and that Keener took him with her to work one day. After arriving at the hotel, Keener used keys provided to her by her employer to access a room at the hotel. Once inside the room with the minor, the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with the boy.
The crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. Support services for the victim and victim’s family were provided by the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center. The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti.
