FAYETTEVILLE — Fayette County Schools’ district-wide kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school term is scheduled for Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each of the county’s elementary schools.
Parents will need to go to the school located in their attendance area to register their children.
Parents registering kindergarten students will need to bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill; the child’s immunization records; certified birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics; proof of a well-child exam within the last 12 months; and proof of a dental exam. The child’s Social Security card is requested, but is optional.
In order to be eligible for kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year, children must be five years old on or before June 30.
Families needing further information should contact their neighborhood elementary school.
The federal McKinney-Vento Act and West Virginia state law and policy guarantee that students can be enrolled in school if they live:
● In a shelter;
● In a motel;
● In a house or apartment with more than one family because of economic hardship or loss;
● In temporary foster care or awaiting foster care with an adult who is not the parent or legal guardian;
● In substandard housing (no electricity, no water, and/or no heat); or
● With friends or family because the student is a runaway or unaccompanied youth.
Please contact Judy Lively, Fayette County liaison, at 304-574-1176, if you have questions regarding criteria for enrollment and rights of homeless students.
