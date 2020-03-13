OAK HILL — Teamwork and communication.
Strengthening those two tenets was one of the main thrusts of a training session presented Tuesday by the Fayette County Substance Abuse Task Force. The training was geared toward partnering with law enforcement to impact addiction.
During the training session at the Lewis Christian Community Center, attendees explored several examples of effective partnerships between law enforcement and treatment/recovery services.
According to organizers, learning objectives included:
• Learn how law enforcement can partner with treatment professionals and peer support specialists to create warm hand-off programs.
• Understand the importance of a continuum of care, from opportunities of intervention — like naloxone reversals — to recovery support.
• Discuss potential roadblocks to creating collaborations in local communities as well as developing strategies to overcome the barriers.
Tuesday's well-attended event was the latest in a series of half-day trainings hosted by the Fayette County Substance Abuse Task Force, which has been active for about two years. The aim is to address the need for a better understanding of issues related to the current drug epidemic, officials say.
The training is open to anyone living, working or playing in Fayette, Nicholas or Raleigh counties. Attendance is appropriate for anyone involved professionally or personally with the drug epidemic in the region, from family members who want to better understand the chronic disease to peer support staff, clinicians, educators, policymakers and program directors. Continuing Education credits are pending for addiction and prevention professionals, counseling (LPC), law enforcement and social work.
The training is offered free of charge to the community through the Opioid Response Network, a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) initiative geared toward providing training and education for specific needs at a local level to address the ongoing health crisis.
Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, was among those who made comments during one of the discussions on Tuesday.
She talked about partnerships with churches and organizations such as CODA Mountain Academy and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/Center of Hope which help provide meals and other necessities for local harm reduction participants.
Also, "churches came together and put together toiletry bags" and bought gift cards for food to make life a little easier for the participants.
"People truly want to help; they just don't know what to do," said Harlan. "We just need to ask those questions and reach out.
"That's when we see a difference; when we show people that we're all working together and that we truly care about them and we're supporting them."
"Providing information and educating the public" is an "actual strategy to fight the drug epidemic," said Carri Strunk, a prevention specialist with New River Health Association and the chair of the Fayette County Substance Abuse Task Force.
"In our first assessment, what we found out from the community is everybody said that the drug problem was bad, but they also said that nobody was doing anything about it," Strunk said. "But, during that process, we found out a lot of people were doing things about it, but they weren't coordinated."
The task force provides "an opportunity for all the organizations to come together" and coordinate and "figure out what we don't have and where we can get it."
The training is an opportunity to "try to engage the public or different sectors of the public to get them more educated ... so that we could be all be on the same (page)," said Strunk.
Besides some individuals who have taken part in each training session, workshops have also featured new and different people participating, and "that has been wonderful."
"Today, the big takeaway is that there are resources out there for law enforcement that I don't feel like that they were aware of before," Strunk concluded.
Randy Ferrill, FAST (Family Advocacy, Support and Training) program coordinator, led a session on compassion fatigue and talked to law enforcement members who were present about how they chose their line of work. He also said he is among those who know their jobs are far from easy.
"The jobs that you perform are very difficult," said Ferrill, who engaged officers in discussions about the frequency with which they encountered individuals in precarious and/or life-threatening situations, including overdoses.
Jon Dower, directory of recovery services for Ascension Recovery Services, said, "Whether I'm on the clock or off the clock, I'm here to do what I can to help. Because I've talked to a mother, I've called a mother who lost her son that day. And I've had that call that I'm sure many of these police officers have had to go do. And it has impacted me in a way I'll never forget."
Dower said he, like others in attendance Tuesday, wants to be part of the solution.
"What I'm going to ask is that we as a community start sticking together and engaging each other in how do we help this population, rather than how do we make this population feel unaccepted, ostracized, more on the fringes," said Dower. Actions should be taken to help those who are struggling, he said. "Because if we're not doing that, what is our ultimate goal?"
The Tuesday Partnering with Law Enforcement training session included the following presentations:
• Combating addiction effectively to save lives — Jeremy Hustead, MD, WVU
• Diversion programs, a panel discussion (LEAD, QRT and Drug Court) — Dana Petroff (LEAD), Jon Dower (QRT) and Jennifer Smith (Drug Court)
• Naloxone (Narcan) training — Anita Stewart, DO; Cliff Massey and Destini Williams
• Compassion fatigue — Randy Ferrill, BA
• Iceland Prevention Model — Katie Johnson
• Prevention programs — Carri Strunk
• Evaluations
Subsequent, free training sessions will held the second Tuesday of every month through June. April will be geared toward partnering with schools, May will focus on effective prevention, and June will revolve around supporting families.
PowerPoints on earlier trainings can be found at https://www.newriverhealthwv.com/sudtrainings.
Anyone with questions, comments or concerns is urged to email Carri.Strunk@nrhawv.org.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
