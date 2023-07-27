GLEN JEAN — Helping foster an appreciation of those who have made significant contributions to the history of the Boy Scouts of America, Jamie Lester’s distinctive handiwork is a frequent sight on the grounds of the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
Lester, a well-known sculptor and artist who founded Morgantown-based Vandalia Bronze, has completed such projects as statues of East Bank, WVU and NBA legend Jerry West and Emmy-winning actor Don Knotts, a West Virginia native. He has also completed other creations such as a statue for the Dr. Hamilton Dog Park and K-9 Memorial on Central Avenue in Oak Hill, and he designed the New River Gorge Bridge verso of the West Virginia state quarter as part of the U.S. Mint’s 50 State quarter program.
Through Vandalia Bronze, Lester has completed about 30 sculptures for the BSA onsite at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, including one of the most recent being a Dave Alexander “Be Prepared” piece unveiled in 2018 at the Family Adventure Camp.
“I’ve worked with the Scouts for 10 years here, and most of the sculptures here are my work,” he said Thursday on the SBR site during the 20th National Jamboree. “We started off in 2013 with the Lonnie Poole statue from North Carolina, and just had such a fun time working with everybody.
“Before you knew it, I was doing the next one, and the next one after that.”
According to a BSA news release, the newest Lester work was unveiled at the Summit last weekend. As part of Scouting’s three-day “Women of Character” Program, the BSA dedicated an original bronze statue to honor and inspire past, current and future generations of girls and women involved in Scouting, the release noted. Envisioned and created by Lester, the “Ascending Eagle” statue is 8 feet high and weighs nearly 1,000 pounds.
According to the BSA, the original concept for creation of a statue to honor women in Scouting was the brainchild of Dave Alexander of Phoenix, Ariz., a Distinguished Eagle Scout, Silver Buffalo Award recipient, National Executive Board member, and a lifelong supporter of the organization. In collaboration with Scouting and working directly with Lester, Alexander’s aim was to establish a monument that “captured the spirit and confidence” of the thousands of girls and women who’ve been involved in Scouting since 1912, and that served to inspire future generations of female Scouts and Scouters.
“Whether male or female, all Scouts will benefit from the symbolism displayed in this statue,” Alexander said in the release. “It serves as a constant reminder to strive toward their goals. If they can dream it, they can do it.”
“The wings that extend from the statue’s backpack are symbolic of the Valkyrie, from ancient Norse mythology, and are representative of female power and prestige in the Nordic culture,” Lester said via the BSA. “She is holding a torch and climbing upward, to depict the energy, wisdom, accomplishments and leadership women bring to Scouting. The ‘On My Honor’ inscription — the first three words of the Scout oath — suggest that men and women in Scouting share the same ideals.”
Highlights of the “Women of Character” program included testimonials from members of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts, as well as breakout sessions for all guests to share challenges, successes and keys to overcoming obstacles. There were also Scouter-led tours of many of the action-packed activities taking place at the National Jamboree, including the “Women in Scouting” community space, and a keynote address by American political analyst Dana Perino.
Lester said Thursday he embraces the continued drive to direct his energy and efforts to completing refreshing, invigorating projects. “When I’m having the most fun is when I’m challenging myself,” he said.
Statues aside, Lester was also involved in another project while onsite at the National Jamboree 2023. “I decided to try this week to make an official painting of the Jamboree,” he said late last week. Using a logo with permission from the BSA, Lester painted a collage of the fun activities in which Scouts engage while in West Virginia, including climbing, zip lining, mountain biking, canoeing, archery and trap shooting.
He planned to donate it to the Scouts.
“For me (involvement with the Scouts) has been such a fun experience,” Lester said. “I didn’t grow up with Scouting. I grew up in Oceana, W.Va., and I don’t remember there being a Scout troop nearby. I’m not saying there wasn’t, but I don’t remember one.”
“When I started working with the Scouts, I didn’t know anything about Scouting,” he continued. “In the process of doing this project and meeting people who have dedicated their lives to Scouting, I really have come to respect it and believe in the mission.
“I like the inclusivity of Scouting; that’s one thing that really brought me into the fold of it. I believe so much in it that I went out to Philmont (Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico) and got my Wood Badge in 2018.”
Lester is also co-founder of the Fayetteville-based non-profit educational space Love Hope Center for the Arts.
On Sunday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) visited the Summit Bechtel Reserve to welcome Scouts from across the country, and to thank local and state leaders for their support of Scouting.
“I am thrilled that more than 15,000 Scouts from across the country are here in West Virginia this week to enjoy our world-class Scouting facility,” Manchin said in a release. “As a former Scout myself, I am proud that West Virginia is the permanent home of the National Scout Jamboree, where Scouts learn important life skills and make memories that will last a lifetime.
“When I was governor, it was an honor to work with the Boy Scouts and secure the Mountain State as the permanent home of the Jamboree.”
The Eagle Court of Honor was held Monday on the SBR site. Among those scheduled to make remarks were U.S. Representatives Pete Sessions (R-Texas) and Glenn (GT) Thompson (R-Pa.). Both are Distinguished Eagle Scouts.
While arrival day and its 400 buses of participants have come and gone, local motorists are reminded that buses and other vehicles transporting Scouts and other participants in the Jamboree will still be operating in the area in coming days, and they should use caution.
Activities of the Fayette County event will occur through Friday, July 28, and departure day is Saturday, July 29. According to West Virginia Department of Transportation officials, increased traffic and possible congestion should be expected in the areas of Glen Jean, Beckley, Mount Hope and Pea Ridge in Fayette County on July 29. Impacted roadways during the event include U.S. 19 and W.Va. 16 between Beckley and Fayetteville and Interstate 77 from Charlotte, N.C. to Glen Jean.
Families of Scouts are expected to stay in local areas throughout, and Scott Eplin, assistant deputy secretary of transportation, says traffic congestion is not limited to the area around the reserve.
“This is a chance for us to shine, it helps promote tourism,” Eplin said in a news release last week. “By this time, we have our main routes mowed, litter picked up and our best foot forward to make a good first impression. With all that West Virginia has to offer, there are return visits from guest’s initial experience with West Virginia.”
Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time for travel. To receive real-time traffic updates 24 hours a day, visit WV511.org, download the WV 511 mobile app or call 511 toll-free.
