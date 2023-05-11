Beth Fish, an Upper Kanawha Valley entrepreneur, and Judy Moore, executive director of West Virginia Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, were among the speakers addressing those in attendance at "Coffee Talks" at the Smithers Wellness Place last week.
The discussion occurred as WV Hive continued its county-by-county "Coffee Talks" sessions on Friday, May 5. WV Hive is a program of the NRGRDA.
The gatherings are aimed at offering networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners to meet and learn from each other, as well as industry professionals.
