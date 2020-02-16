FAYETTEVILLE — They didn't take to the polls in droves, but Fayette County voters who did enter their precincts or cast an early vote decisively approved five-year renewable levies Saturday for law enforcement, fire services and the county library system.
The levy for fire services passed with the highest percentage of votes, garnering 1,504 in favor of renewal versus 125 against for an approval of 91.68 percent.
Both law enforcement and library services were approved by a large majority of the voters as well. The law enforcement vote was 1,465 for and 158 against (89.21 percent), while the public library system received 1,462 aye votes and 162 nays for a 88.91 percent approval rate.
Each levy required 60 percent approval for renewal.
According to County Clerk Alicia Treadway, 1,640 ballots were cast of the county's 28,311 registered voters for a turnout of only 5.79 percent. That include 584 ballots cast by early voters.
Fayette County Commission President Denise Scalph said it was vital that voters did what they did Saturday.
"We wanted to tell all of the voters thanks for coming out, thanks for casting their vote," Scalph said. "It was very, very important that all of these passed to provide the services in the county adequately for the people in the county.
"Even though the turnout was low, the numbers were high in each of the levies. We very very pleased."
"It ran smoothly, with all the new equipment," she went on. "The county clerk, Alicia, did a fantastic job, as did our administrator (Debbie Berry) and all of our staff.
"Mostly, I would like to thank the voters for coming and seeing that it was very, very important to support these levies."
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley was appreciative for the levy passage.
"In 2015, we had 87 percent of the vote," Fridley said. "This time around, we had 90 percent of the vote, so it seems like the citizens of this county are saying that we're doing a good job.
"It makes me very happy to know we have that we have 23 deputies we won't be losing or could have lost." The goal now is to "keep moving forward and doing the things we've been working on."
"I'm happy for all three levies," he continued. "It shows the citizens really care about this levy that been's going on since 1981.
"As sheriff of the county, I'm very happy and proud of the citizens getting out and supporting not just law enforcement but the fire and the library."
"I'm pleased," said Fayette County Fire Coordinator Joe Crist. "It wasn't (quite) the turnout I wanted, but I'd like to thank everybody that did come out and vote, and thank the ones who got out and helped pass it and help promote it."
"Voter turnout was very low this year, of course, that's partly due to the weather, I'm sure," Crist said. "As long as we get our percentage, I'm happy that it passes.
"We've accomplished what we were trying to do for another five years."
About the turnout, Fridley said, "It's concerning, but at least it passed. I know people are busy and stuff. This is for them; this is for the citizens to keep them safe by the first responders and (also) the library."
"We had a smooth day," said Treadway. There were some minor blips in the process of voters and poll workers adjusting to a new voting process, and the weather required some attention in the form of salting some roads and supplying a few heaters at polling places, she said.
She said Saturday's election served as good training experience for new poll workers. She said she told poll workers, especially the new ones, that "they're just getting a little taste of the process. It was good before we go into the primaries for our presidential; it was a good experience for them."
The levy will cover the next five fiscal years beginning July 1, 2020. It will raise $1,116,623 annually for salaries and benefits for the sheriff's department, $510,061 annually for operation of the county library system, and $1,658,852 yearly for fire protection services.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
