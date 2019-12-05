OAK HILL — Do you still have some Christmas shopping to do?
The historic Lewis House will host a Christmas sale on the lower level this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
According to Patty Lane, a member of The Friends of the Lewis House, there will be "like-new clothing and a lot of nice items" available for purchase. The clothes will be primarly for adults, but there will be some children's clothing on hand, too.
There will also be porcelain dolls, Christmas decorations, kitchen ware and other items.
Proceeds from the sale will go towards utilities and other bills involved with the upkeep of the Lewis House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.