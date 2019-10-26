OAK HILL — The Lewis House and its lawn will shortly be overrun by pumpkins, but the Friends of the Lewis House is knee-deep in planning for the festive Christmas season, too.
On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2 and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, the annual Friends of the Lewis House Christmas Bazaar will be held. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each of the four days.
Ginny Cracraft, secretary of the Friends group as well as house chairman responsible for renting the upstairs of the historic structure for parties and other activities, says the bazaar in the lower level will be a big event for the area and will feature a myriad of new and like-new items.
“It’s really going to be an exceptional sale,” Cracraft said Monday. “As you can see, we’ve got beautiful items for sale.”
Proceeds from the sale will go to help the FOTLH recoup some of the expenses of repairing an apartment it rents out on the grounds.
One item of particular interest to Cracraft is a good supply of porcelain dolls which will be available for purchase.
“I’m very interested in how the dolls will sell,” she said.
Throughout the lower portion of the Lewis House, a large variety of Christmas-related items will be for sale during the bazaar, according to Cracraft. “In two rooms, the majority are Christmas items, and most of them still have the price tags on them.
“We have divided into areas — Santa Claus, snowmen, Christmas decorations, angels and a variety of things.”
In addition to some smaller, primitive trees, there is also a larger Christmas tree for sale.
Adorned with numerous quality ornaments, it will cost $150.
Without the ornaments, it will be roughly half that price.
Other Christmas-related items will include crèches, photos, flowers, small decorations, primitives, soldiers made out of flower pots, bulbs and wreaths, and various accessories for wrapping Christmas presents. “And we have thousands of lights, and they all work.”
While most items will be for the yuletide season, there will also be some furniture, dishes and other items, as well as a section devoted to arts and crafters featuring a good deal of supplies.
Cracraft and fellow Friends members Pansy Richards, Patty Lane, Donna Bowyer and Barbara Hickman have been hard at work preparing for the bazaar, which will run the Nov. 1-2 weekend and will repeat on Nov. 15-16.
The latter sale may also feature some baked goods, and some winter clothing will be added.
Donations of items to sell, as well as monetary donations, are still being accepted.
To make donations or seek further information, call Cracraft at 304-719-9098 or 304-469-3861.
Also, Cracraft said groups wanting to rent the Lewis House upper level for Christmas events should call to get on the list soon. “It’s starting to fill up.”
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
