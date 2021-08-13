Law enforcement authorities arrested a Lewis County man over the weekend in Fayette County on drug charges.
According to a press release, a Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on U.S. Rte. 19 in the Hilltop/Scarbro area. The deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near Cafego Road. A search of the vehicle was conducted after a positive indication by a Sheriff's K9. Hidden in a cavity in the car was a large amount of methamphetamines and digital scales.
Michael Louk, 50, of Weston, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, along with traffic offenses.
Anyone with pertinent information on the investigation is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
