Nature serves up an oft-splendid palate as spectators soak in some of the best of southern West Virginia when the annual Bridge Day festival unfolds each October.
Ahead of that behemoth Fayette County event, local artists dip into their toolbox and offer up their own bit of color and intriguing designs as they fashion posters to be submitted for the Bridge Day poster contest.
Online voting for the 2023 poster contest is ongoing through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 20, according to Tim Naylor, executive assistant of the New River Gorge CVB/Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. The link to vote is https://bit.ly/3OEnqJQ .
According to Naylor, the five finalists were chosen out of 21 applicants, which was up from 14 a year ago. The final field of five marks an increase from the three designs normally chosen, simply because of the overall better quality of entrants this year, Naylor explained.
"The quality definitely increased," he said. "Lost Appalachia from Fayetteville has decided to sponsor the contest, and they're giving a $250 cash prize to the winner."
Naylor said representatives from Lost Appalachia Trading Company and Love Hope Center for the Arts helped spread the word of the contest "so we've got some really great artists this year."
It will mark the first time the poster contest, which launched in 2005, has offered a cash incentive, he noted. This year's winner gets the opportunity to set up a booth at Bridge Day if they want, a perk which has been the norm in past years. They won't be selling the Bridge Day poster they designed, because the Chamber of Commerce/CVB owns the rights and will have the poster for sale at the Chamber retail/information booths on Bridge Day. But, the artists can sell their other work at their own festival booth.
Naylor points out that the owner of Lost Appalachia, Nicholas Tankersley, is a two-time Bridge Day poster contest winner, and "his business grew out of setting up at Bridge Day as a winning booth." Lost Appalachia Trading Company’s flagship store is located in downtown Fayetteville, offering a selection of Appalachian wilderness-inspired apparel, art and goods.
The 2023 winner by popular vote will be named next week.
As of Monday, more than 3,000 votes had been submitted since Friday evening. The winning poster, along with the artist's biography, will be displayed at Love Hope Center for the Arts on Rotan Street in Fayetteville.
For more, visit Bridge Day West Virginia on Facebook or www.officialbridgeday.com.
Beginning with Jamie Lester in 2005, following is a list of past Bridge Day poster contest winners:
• 2005 — Jamie Lester
• 2006 — Deborah Lester
• 2007 — Steve Coleman
• 2008 — Sheila Chipley
• 2009 — Meredith Gregg
• 2010 — Rebecca Peterson
• 2011 — Ginger Danz
• 2012 — Holly Pittman
• 2013 — Amber Lehmann
• 2014 — Billy McCallister
• 2015 — Kathy Welch
• 2016 — ND Tank
• 2017 — ND Tank
• 2018 — No poster
• 2019 — Josh Adams (commemorative 40th anniversary)
• 2020 — Bridge Day canceled
• 2021 — Bridge Day canceled, but poster winner was Carlee Thaw
• 2022 — Matt Pauley
• • •
Bridge Day notes:
• Bridge Day 2023, the 44th incarnation of the event, is set for Saturday, Oct. 21. The presenting sponsor is Monster Energy.
• Vendor registration is sold out for the 2023 event, and officials say $25 Into the Gorge shuttle tickets are no longer available.
• Registration is still being accepted for the Active SWV Bridge Day 5K Run, which is held on Bridge Day and takes runners across the south-bound side of the bridge before finishing in Fayetteville. For more, visit www.activeswv.org/ .
• Tickets can still be purchased for the Taste of Bridge Day, which is set from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing. Visit officialbridgeday.com/taste-of-bridge-day.
• The group 22 Jumps will participate again this year, and Camp Royal will again set up to provide skateboarding and other demonstrations.
• For more, visit www.officialbridgeday.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.