FAYETTEVILLE — For several years, the Fayetteville United Methodist Church has operated both a food pantry and offered a free community meal once a month.
The success of the programs has led the church to add yet another service to the community.
“We decided we feed the community through our food pantry, so we wanted to clothe them as well,” Lita Eskew, one of the program coordinators, said last week. “So we decided to have a clothing bank.
“We’ve been working on it and we’re ready to open (Aug. 24).”
The project is named Erin’s Closet in memory of the sister of the church’s pastor, Rick Crawford. Crawford’s sister, Erin, was killed in an automobile accident when she was 17 years old, Eskew said, adding “And she evidently was a wonderful young lady.”
The clothes closet will be open twice a month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With the exception of this month, when it will be open Aug. 24, the closet will be open on food pantry day, which is normally the fourth Thursday every month, and on the last Saturday of every month when the church provides free meals to the community.
All the clothing (gently-used, clean clothing, shoes and new underwear for men, women and children size 5T or larger) will be free to those who need it, but there is a limit of five items per person. “We want them to take what they really need,” Eskew said.
The group also is accepting gently-used clothing from the community.
Anyone who would like to make donations or who needs more information is asked to call one of the following: Bea Arthur, 304-574-2510; Janice Comer, 304-574-2039; Mary Beth Goodwin, 304-574-6416; Judy Learmonth, 304-574-1060; or Eskew at 304-574-0134.
“This is just a passion that these five women have had,” Eskew said last week. “We’re asking God to let it work to reach out to the people that need clothing. We’re just thrilled to death about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.