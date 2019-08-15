Members of the Fayetteville United Methodist Church are organizing an ongoing clothing giveaway for members of the community in need. Erin’s Closet will be open twice each month. It makes its debut on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers pictured last week at the church are Janice Comer, from left, Judy Learmonth, Lita Eskew, Bea Arthur and Mary Beth Goodwin.