The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce selected Josh Adams, a local graphic designer with Fayetteville marketing firm Digital Relativity, to design the commemorative poster for Bridge Day’s 40th anniversary this year.
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19.
“We look forward to the different designs each year, and we feel that Josh has captured the vibe for our 40th anniversary perfectly,” said Becky Sullivan, the chamber’s executive director,.
Adams specializes in illustration, digital design and various printing techniques.
He has a B.F.A. in advertising and graphic design from The Columbus College of Art and Design, and his work has garnered numerous American Advertising Federation WV Addy awards, the Scholastic Art and Writing Award. He was also a SkillsUSA Gold Medalist.
This is the 12th poster that has been created for Bridge Day. The posters are one of the most popular festival souvenirs.
They can be purchased for $10 at the Official Bridge Day booth on Bridge Day or by calling the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at 304-465-5617. The FCCC also has past Bridge Day posters for sale at its office on Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill. All past posters are available with the exception of 2006.
— Steve Keenan
