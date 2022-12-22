Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. &&