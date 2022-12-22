In response to this week’s weather forecasts, a quartet of local organizations will open a warming station in Oak Hill that will be available until the end of March of 2023. The warming station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, will be available any time when the temperature is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, partnering with the United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/Fayette County, announced the opening of the warming station on Wednesday.
When weather predictions forecast below freezing temperatures, including wind chill, the warming station will be open if the temperature drops to 15 degrees or below.
Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/Fayette County will accept guests beginning at 8 p.m. on nights when the temperatures are 15 degrees or below, and will stay open overnight until 7 a.m. the following morning. If the temperature stays below 15 degrees, the station will reopen at 8 p.m. the following evening.
• • •
In other storm-related news, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley issued a plea to the county’s residents regarding the use of the 911 emergency service.
“If you need to call for non-emergency help during the winter storm this weekend, here is the county non-emergency number: 304-574-3590. Please don't block the 911 lines if you don't have an urgent need,” Fridley requested.
