Tara Rosencrance, paralegal and pro bono coordinator of Legal Aid of West Virginia, recently recognized the law firm of Hamilton, Burgess, Young and Pollard, pllc, acknowledging the firm for its legal assistance to clients who cannot afford to pay for legal services.
The law offices of Hamilton, Burgess, Young and Pollard, pllc, have provided pro bono (free) help to Legal Aid of West Virginia for over 35 years and gladly takes part in providing legal help to the community. According to Rosencrance, their “dedication to low income West Virginians seeking justice is unmatched.”
