According to the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB website (www.fayettecounty.com), the following restaurants are among those offering curbside pickup or delivery as of Friday afternoon as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic:
• The 304 — 190 S. Court Street, Fayetteville, 25840; 304-900-5268; carryout only
• Burger Carte — 175 Virginia Ave., Smithers, 25186; 304-442-2071; carry out only
• The Bridge Cafe — 32 Meadow Bridge Road, Meadow Bridge, 25976; 304-484-7600; offering curbside pickup
• Cafe One Ten — 110 Main Street, Oak Hill, 25901; 304-469-7657; offering curbside pickup and delivery
• Cathedral Cafe — 134 S Court Street, Fayetteville, 25840; 304-574-0202; offering curbside pickup
• The Corner Gas 'n Grill — 2197 Paint Creek Road, Pax, 25901; 304-877-6900; carryout and curbside pickup
• El Bandido — 2027 E Main Street, Oak Hill, 25901; 681-823-5453; offering to-go orders
• El Jalisco — 448 3rd Avenue, Montgomery, 25136; 304-442-7510; to-go and online ordering
• Gino's — Various locations; to-go order only, online and app ordering
• Giuseppe's — 707 Main Street, Mount Hope, 25884; 304-877-5022; to-go or deliver in Mount Hope area with minimum order of $10
• Secret Sandwich Society — 103 Keller Ave., Fayetteville, 25840; 304-574-4777; offering curbside pickup, delivery in Fayetteville only, and gift certificates
• Southside Junction — 101 S Court Street, Fayetteville, 25840; 304-574-2222; delivery to Fayetteville and takeout
• The Station — 312 N Court Street, Fayetteville, 25840; 304-500-5516; offering curbside pickup and prepared dinners
• Pies and Pints — 219 W Maple Ave., Fayetteville, 25840; 304-574-2200; offering to-go orders only
• Red Oak Grill — 217 West Main St., Oak Hill, 25901; 681-823-5319; offering to-go orders
• Tom's Carry Out — 554 Jones Ave., Oak Hill, 25901; 304-469-6260; drive-through only
• Tudor's — Various locations; drive-through only
• Wanderlust Creative Foods — 105 W Maple Ave., Fayetteville, 25840, 304-574-3111
• Wood Iron Eatery — 129 S Court Street, Fayetteville, 25840; 304-900-5557; offering to-go orders
• Young Chow's in Beckley is delivering to Oak Hill, as well.
The state tourism office also has a dining information map which can be viewed at https://wvtourism.com/dining-map/.
Restaurants that have closed their doors temporarily include: Chetty’s Pub, Heart of Gold, Kobi Asian Fusion, The Lost Paddle, Miss Ann’s Cafe, Pinheads, OK Chinese Buffet, Smokey’s Steakhouse – at AOTG (closed until at least April 15), Tamarack, Three Gables Club and Hawks Nest Restaurant.
