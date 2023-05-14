A contingent of local representatives attended a recent HubCAP event in Buckhannon. Oak Hill, Smithers and Montgomery are the local cities participating in the program.
The Fayette County municipalities conducted public kickoff events in March. It marks the fifth installment of the West Virginia Community Development Hub's (The Hub) Communities of Achievement program.
A three-year program, HubCAP V will focus on accelerating community-led economic development efforts. The Hub’s staff will work alongside community volunteer leaders in a variety of activities aimed at creating long-term sustainability and stronger local economies.
The next HubCAP meeting for Oak Hill will be held Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Bellann Building on Main Street. Bring your ideas and energy, and be part of the change in Oak Hill.
