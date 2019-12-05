The Christmas season will come to life around Fayette County this weekend.
Christmas parades, light displays, a Christmas musical, Christmas markets and more are scheduled throughout the area beginning this weekend.
Following is a list of activities beginning this weekend as supplied to The Fayette Tribune.
ANSTED
Christmas parade — The Town of Ansted’s Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join.
The theme this year will be “A Country Christmas.”
If you are interested in being in the parade, please contact Kathi Miller or Ansted Town Hall at 304-658-5901.
Awards will be given out for first, second and third place votes.
BECKWITH
Lights display — The Fayette County Park Winter Wonderland Light Display, which opened Nov. 30, will continue through December.
The first year the park hosted the light show was 1998. It was made possible by a donation of lights and decorations from Lacy and Lurabell Smith. In 2000 the park received another large donation from Elwood and Betty Maples.
Over the years various groups, organizations and families have donated materials and also time and labor to the Winter Wonderland event, making it a community endeavor. Visiting the winter wonderland lights at the park is a part of many families’ holiday tradition.
Entrance fee for the Winter Wonderland activities is $5 per vehicle.
Individuals may take photos of children with Santa or The Grinch with their personal cameras.
Following is the schedule for the remainder of the month-long event:
Dec. 5 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 6 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee); lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 7 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee); lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 8 — The Grinch; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee); lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 9 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 10 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 11 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 12 — Oak Hill Middle School band; lights, 6 to 10 p.m.; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 13 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee); lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 14 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee); lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 15 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; build an animal (fee)
Dec. 16 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 17 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 18 — Oak Hill High School band; lights, 6 to 10 p.m.; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.
Dec. 19 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 20 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 21 — Santa, 6 to 9 p.m.; wagon rides; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 22 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.; concessions, 6 to 9 p.m.; story time, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 23 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 24 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 25 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 25 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 26 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 27 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 28 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 29 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 30 — lights, 6 to 10 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE
Gingerbread Festival — Nestled in the picturesque mountains of West Virginia you can step back in time and enjoy Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival. Fayetteville gets all dolled up for the holidays celebrating with true small-town flair. Escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays and enjoy a getaway with your family. You can shop small and enjoy strolling around historic downtown as the town is transformed into a candy land with gingerbread decor throughout town.
The festivities kick off Dec. 6 and run through the weekend. Included in the activities is the 2nd annual Gingerbread Decorating Contest. The gingerbread contest is open to those of all ages and all skill levels. Entries will be on display during the festival.
Enjoy holiday shopping at the Fayetteville Women’s Club’s Christmas Craft show with over 50 craft vendors and at the Fayetteville Arts Coalition’s Holiday Sampler.
Join the Fayetteville Arts Coalition’s 9th annual Holiday Arts Sampler on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Vitality Building next to Pies & Pints. Kick the event off on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Sip and Shop experience; cash bar available.
If you’re unable to make it on Friday, or you forgot someone on your list, you can shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features art offerings including jewelry, pottery, photography, paintings, textiles, stained glass, handmade clothing and more.
Have breakfast with Santa at Cathedral Café.
Watch your favorite Christmas characters come to life with Fayetteville’s Christmas parade Saturday Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Visit with Santa and his elves after the parade and enjoy cookie decorating, a craft, caroling, story time, hot cocoa, write letters to Santa and much more.
Parade, vendor, and gingerbread contest registration forms are available at the Fayetteville Visitor Center and Town Hall. Or, for forms and a complete schedule of events, visit https://visitfayettevillewv.com/events/fayettevilles-gingerbread-festival-2/.
For more information, call 304-574-1500 or email info@visitfayettevillewv.com.
Holiday play — The Historic Fayette Theater will present “On Christmas Day in the Morning,” written by Faye Couch Reeves, as its annual Christmas show this weekend and next. On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7 and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, the lights will come up at 7:30 p.m. There will also be matinee performances on two successive Sundays, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be $12 for adults and $8 for students under 12 and senior citizens over 55.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the box office Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Call Brown Paper Tickets to order at 800-838-3006 or order online at www.brownpapertickets.com, or call 304-574-4655 and leave a message.
The Historic Fayette Theater is located at 115 South Court Street, Fayetteville.
MOUNT HOPE
Hope’s Christmas Town — The Hope’s Christmas Town events will be held in Mount Hope Saturday, Dec. 14.
Following is the schedule of events:
1 to 4 p.m. — Brunch with Santa at Mountainair Hotel;
4 to 9 p.m. — Hope’s Christmas Town Giving Stations;
5 to 6 p.m. — Winter Wonderland Parade;
6 to 9 p.m. — Live Christmas music at the Mount Hope Community Center;
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Community Christmas caroling from Mountaineer Mart; and
8 p.m. — official tree lighting ceremony.
For more information, visit the Hope’s Christmas Town and Winter Wonderland Parade event page on Facebook.
OAK HILL
Christmas parade — Oak Hill’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Storefront Christmas” and longtime parade supporter, the late Benny Conner, will be recognized. Entry deadline is Friday, Dec. 13.
Line-up for the parade begins at 4 p.m. at Highlawn Cemetery in East End. Entries will line up in the order of arrival. Each entry will be given a number for judging purposes.
Upon arriving, a designated person from each group should wait in a prearranged spot to guide the rest of the group to the appropriate area.
The parade route is approximately two miles in length.
As the parade is scheduled for the evening, each entry is recommended to have some type of lighting. Types of entries welcome include personal, business, social group, church, etc. in vehicles, on floats, walking or marching.
For an application, visit City Hall or call 304-469-9541 and a form can be sent to you via fax, email or the U.S. Postal Service. Forms also are available at www.oakhillwv.gov.
Activities at library — The Fayette County Public Library system is getting in the Christmas spirit as well by hosting three special holiday-related events.
The Oak Hill Public Library will host its annual ornament drop-in on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Several different ornament crafts will be laid out all day long with instructions for you to make and take home for your tree.
Drop in whenever you can. All ages are welcome.
For more information, call 304-469-9890.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, New River Health Association, in conjunction with Parents as Teachers, will join with the Fayette County Public Library system to present Roll and Read from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fayette County Library Headquarters building, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill (behind the Oak Hill Public Library).
There will be a hot chocolate station and those in attendance will be able to watch “Frosty,” take part in a photo opportunity, visit different stations to make crafts and, at the end of the program, all children under age six will receive a copy of “The Itsy Bitsy Snowman” book to take home.
Representatives of the WIC program and MountainHeart/Birth to 3 also will be on hand with information.
Finally, the Oak Hill Public Library will host a Christmas Wrap Party Thursday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Don’t wrap presents by yourself. Bring your wrapping supplies or use some of the library’s to wrap all your gifts. Bring a friend or a group to wrap together (adults only). Enjoy gift wrapping tips from your librarians, coffee and refreshments. For more information, call 304-469-9890.
Book sale — Guess who is coming to the Historic Oak Hill School on Dec. 7, 2019. Santa Claus is coming to town. Santa is joining us to start off the monthly book sale.
The sale will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Santa will be at SALS’ Historic Oak Hill School from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. He will be talking with the children and each child will get the opportunity to a choose a book from the great selection of children’s books to take home.
Snacks also will be provided.
SALS has recently received a large donation of books from the Kanawha County Libraries and have basically any type of book you can think of, such as fiction, non-fiction, history, politics, self-help, cook books and many more. Also for sale are DVDs, CDs, vinyl records and lots more. Please come and visit. Gently used books make good gifts.
Please encourage your children and teens to read over the holiday.
The SALS book sale is located at 140 School Street in Oak Hill. Hope to see you there.
Breakfast with St. Nick — Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School will host Breakfast with St. Nick on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost of admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children.
Come take your photo with Santa. He’ll arrive at 8:30 a.m.
There will be a silent auction to include front row seats at the school’s Christmas program and for other items, as well as a 50/50 drawing.
There will be Christmas caroling by the SSPP students, as well as a writing station for the children to write letters to Santa.
Vendor tables are available for rent to sell your merchandise, crafts, baked goods, etc. for $25 a table. If interested, call 304-465-5045 for more information.
