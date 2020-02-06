Gene Kistler, foreground at right, from Lansing, speaks during a Fayette County Commission meeting Friday about what the trail system — and trails in general — at Wolf Creek Park mean to not only Fayetteville, but the region as a whole. People volunteering and working on the Wolf Creek Park recreational trail system came to the meeting to voice their desire to complete the project to the county commission and to ensure the money allocated for its completion gets used in the right way. "Trails are the ballfields of the the 21st century," Kistler said. "It's been shown trails are part of the foundation of sustainable economic development and growth in rural America. This presents a great opportunity for small communities surrounded by recreational resources. We're not not talking about only tourism, but jobs and economic development."