David A. Bass, of Kimberly, was charged Friday in connection with a fire that resulted in the death of a West Virginia Division of Forestry employee.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the wildfire broke out at around 6 p.m. on April 11 in the Tucker Hollow area of Powellton. The blaze eventually grew to consume several hundred acres, Fridley said.
On Thursday night, April 13, Cody Mullens, of Mount Hope, a state forester, was injured while fighting the fire and eventually succumbed to his injuries.
The Fayette County Rope Rescue Team, Armstrong Creek Fire Department and Montgomery Fire Department were instrumental in the rescue of Mullens.
The Division of Forestry determined the fire was intentionally set, according to a press release, and arson investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's office, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Division of Forestry were called on to investigate.
Their investigation led to the arrest of Bass, 39, who was charged with four counts of felony wildland arson and one count of felony murder. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail where he is being held as a pre-trial felon on $25,000 surety/cash bail.
Fridley said he and his department "extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the brave and honorable firefighter, who was and will always be a hero."
Gov. Jim Justice also expressed condolences in a press release.
“Cathy and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of losing one of our own,” Justice said. “Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude.
“Losing a brave forester is a tragedy beyond belief. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
