A Fayetteville man has been arrested on a long list of felonies against an elderly person, Sheriff Mike Fridley announced this afternoon, releasing the following information regarding the incident.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department received an intake report of a Fayetteville man financially taking advantage of an elderly family member. Investigation revealed that the suspect, Chad Surface of Fayetteville, had cleaned out the victim’s bank accounts and sold personal property to, in part, feed his alleged drug habit.
Surface was charged with 38 total felonies including one count of Financial Exploitation of a Elderly Person, 10 counts of Identity Theft, one count of Grand Larceny, 11 counts of Attempt of Fraudulent Use of Access Device, two counts of Forgery, 11 counts of Fraudulent Use of a Access Device, and two counts of Forgery with no Authority to Charge. His bond was set at $100,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s office.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page at “Fayette County Sheriff's Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal A.B. Hudson of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.