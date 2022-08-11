Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. announced Friday that a Fayette County man was convicted of eight felony sex crimes earlier last week.
On July 27, Michael S. Jackson, 43, of Powellton, was convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, two counts of incest, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse following a two-day jury trial before Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.
On June 23, 2021, a teenage juvenile was interviewed at the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center and disclosed that the defendant, Michael S. Jackson, had sexually assaulted her the previous summer. In response to the juvenile child’s disclosure, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau opened an investigation. Ultimately, it was determined that Jackson had sexually assaulted the juvenile on multiple occasions during the summer of 2020.
Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.
He faces not less than 10 years or more than 25 years for each count of second-degree sexual assault, not less than 10 years or more than 20 years for each count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, not less than five years or more than 15 years for each incest count, and not less than one year or more than five years for first-degree sexual abuse.
All told, Jackson is facing a mandatory minimum of 61 years in prison.
He has multiple prior convictions, having been convicted of felonies in 2007, 2011 and 2017, according to Ciliberti's office.
The crimes were investigated by the FCSD's detective bureau. Victim support services were provided to the victim and the victim's family by the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center.
Ciliberti prosecuted the case.
