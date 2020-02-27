One man is in custody following a shooting incident in Fayette County.
According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, notification was received early Tuesday morning that a person had received a gunshot wound in the Gatewood area. Further information indicated that Justyn Allen, of Fayetteville, had allegedly discharged a handgun, striking the victim in an extremity. The victim is listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
Allen is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding. He was unable to post the $25,000 bond issued by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office and remains in Southern Regional Jail.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The sherrif's department continues the investigation.
