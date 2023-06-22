U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, recently announced $3,868,229 from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program to 36 West Virginia counties.
The payments are made annually to help defray the costs associated with maintaining important community services.
“For decades West Virginia counties have provided essential services on Forest Service and other public lands including law enforcement, education, firefighting, road maintenance and public health," Manchin said in a news release. "This funding from the Department of the Interior is essential to ensure that local governments across the Mountain State can continue these needed services and also provide for the thousands of West Virginians in their communities."
See below for a full list of funding by county:
• Barbour — $3,337
• Braxton — $82,619
• Cabell — $7,073
• Fayette — $115,099
• Grant — $49,873
• Greenbrier — $340,155
• Hampshire — $10,709
• Hardy — $162,288
• Jefferson — $15,575
• Kanawha — $1,007
• Lewis — $64,314
• Marion — $702
• Mason — $2,433
• Mercer — $369
• Mineral — $11,080
• Mingo — $11,036
• Monongalia — $284
• Monroe — $66,379
• Morgan — $362
• Nicholas — $117,681
• Ohio — $268
• Pendleton — $310,762
• Pleasants — $142
• Pocahontas — $980,052
• Preston — $12,365
• Putnam — $1,284
• Raleigh — $42,260
• Randolph — $639,431
• Summers — $74,730
• Taylor — $6,529
• Tucker — $320,569
• Wayne — $113,377
• Webster — $207,195
• Wetzel — $135
• Wood — $387
• Wyoming — $96,368.
