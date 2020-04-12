CHARLESTON — Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) participated in a call with the West Virginia Press Association to hear their concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The West Virginia Press Association and its member newspapers are critical to keeping West Virginians informed, especially during times of crisis like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I truly appreciate their vital work to our state and every West Virginian so it was beneficial for me to hear from them first hand today. I will continue to keep West Virginian as informed as possible throughout this pandemic and will work to ensure our state receives the support we need during this crisis,” Manchin said.
“The West Virginia newspaper industry greatly appreciates Senator Manchin providing an update on the impact of the Coronavirus and offering his assistance, and that of his staff, in dealing with the CARES ACT and Payroll Protection Program. Our newspapers are working overtime to provide accurate news and information to the people of West Virginia at a time when there is no traditional advertising revenue to fund this vital public service. Senator Manchin understands our need and the financial burden,” said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association.
“The West Virginia Press Association recognizes the work Senator Manchin and his staff are doing for the good of West Virginia and the health of its citizens. We all have questions about the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program. People don’t know when they can start filing paperwork. Senator Manchin realizes the financial challenges facing our newspapers and the importance of newspapers in getting accurate information out to the public,” said Sandy Buzzerd, president of the WVPA and publisher of the Morgan Messenger in Berkeley Springs.
"We are very grateful to Senator Manchin for speaking with state newspaper publishers via an online conference call. We had 45 people on the call. He listened to our concerns and shared useful information and contacts," said Titus L. Workman, publisher of the Times West Virginian.
Senator Manchin has participated in calls with the West Virginia Association of Counties, West Virginia Municipal Leagues, West Virginia County Commissioners, West Virginia Sheriffs, West Virginia Economic Development Council, West Virginia Manufacturers Association, West Virginia American Federation of Teachers, West Virginia Hospital Association, West Virginia Medical Association, West Virginia Primary Care Association, West Virginia Nursing Association, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and West Virginia Directors for Senior and Community Services. In the coming days, he will continue to schedule opportunities to hear directly from West Virginians about how the ongoing pandemic is impacting their lives, businesses and communities.
• • •
Since the meeting, Manchin led a group of 19 senators calling for funding to support local journalism and media in any future COVID-19 relief package. In a letter to Senate leadership, the Senators warn that the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – including plummeting advertising revenue – could decimate local and regional news outlets even as communities have become increasingly reliant on their reporting amid the public health crisis.
“The current public health crisis has made the already vital role of local news even more critical,” the senators said in part. “Some of the most important guidance for families and businesses during this crisis has been highly localized. Local journalism has been providing communities answers to critical questions, including information on where to get locally tested, hospital capacity, road closures, essential business hours of operation, and shelter-in-place orders. During this unprecedented public health crisis, people need to have access to their trusted local news outlets for this reliable and sometimes life-saving information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.