Early this month, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, traveled throughout West Virginia to highlight the enactment of legislation to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) in the bipartisan debt ceiling agreement, the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Manchin has championed the effort to complete the pipeline since February 2022.
On Friday, June 2, Manchin stopped at a Mount Hope site that serves as a storage area for pipeline supplies for MVP and held a roundtable in Charleston to discuss the benefits of the pipeline for West Virginians. On Saturday, he traveled to Bridgeport to see a Mountain Valley Pipeline staging area and speak to workers who will be finishing construction of the pipeline.
“I am thrilled that Republicans and Democrats came together around this legislation to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline and shore up American energy security,” Manchin said in a press release. “This pipeline will lower utility costs for consumers, grow our economy, and make our country stronger all while creating jobs and increasing tax revenue. This is a historic moment for West Virginia as we continue to provide the energy the rest of the nation relies on and proudly serve as America’s energy MVP.”
According to the senator’s office, the Mountain Valley Pipeline will create more than 2,500 jobs to finish construction, generate $50 million in tax revenue and more than $175 million in royalties for West Virginia landowners.
In a separate June 2 release, Manchin said, “I am proud to announce that we have finally secured the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and have done so with broad, bipartisan support. For more than nine months, I have worked tirelessly to build consensus and garner the support necessary to complete MVP. Last fall, my bill to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline received a bipartisan vote on the Senate floor but failed to receive the Republican support necessary to become law. But it was too important to the energy security of our country to give up. After that, I doubled down to build support by working with Speaker McCarthy, Leader Schumer, White House officials and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate to make the case for this critical energy security project."
Manchin noted the project had gone through three rounds of permitting approvals at various federal agencies, which included six environmental impact statements.
He called the pipeline part of a “broader, bipartisan deal to prevent the American government from defaulting on our loans, ensure we are able to pay our bills and prevent irreparable harm to our financial system.”
In the release, Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd praised the congressional delegation, led by Manchin and with the support of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller, for their participation in a “historic moment for the nation and our state’s economy.””
“Including the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the debt limit deal is a big win for West Virginia,” said West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts. “This pipeline is a transformational project in terms of energy security for the United States and will help ensure that our country is fully utilizing our vital natural resources. I want to sincerely thank all who helped make this a key part of the debt limit package.”
“As manufacturers we support natural gas as an affordable and reliable source of power for our businesses and our homes. As West Virginians, we welcome an opportunity for our natural gas production industry to achieve greater exposure to markets elsewhere. Completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline will be a win for industry and our state,” said West Virginia Manufacturing Association President Rebecca McPhail.
• • •
In a June 3 statement, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) said, “The Fiscal Responsibility Act has become law, and the economic future of the United States is strengthened.
“After a decade of unnecessary holdups and bureaucratic red tape, the Mountain Valley Pipeline will be completed. The entire West Virginian delegation has fought long and hard to finish the Mountain Valley Pipeline and we are relieved to see common sense legislation prevail against the radical left's green policies.”
Miller said domestic energy production will increase and energy prices for Americans will decrease while improving the United States’ national security.
