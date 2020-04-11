U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) last month was honored to give the keynote address at the commissioning of the U.S. Navy’s newest Expeditionary Sea Base, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams. Williams is a proud West Virginian, Marine, and Medal of Honor recipient for his heroic efforts at the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.
“I am always proud to say that West Virginia is one of the most patriotic states in the country. One of the greatest examples of that patriotism is the man we honored today, Woody Williams. Woody has dedicated his life to public service, and he has represented our state of West Virginia with the utmost honor and distinction. I come from the same area as Woody, who was raised on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, about 30 minutes from my hometown of Farmington. And I can tell you his determination to take action comes from a life of hard work in a state that demands the best from its people.
“By my count, I have signed onto over 20 pieces of legislation with a recommendation from Woody. As West Virginia’s Senator and a member of the Veterans Affairs, the Armed Services, and the Appropriations Committees, I consider it more than my job to meet the needs of our veterans and service members. It is an honor and privilege. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Woody to ensure veterans and service members receive all of the support they need and deserve.”
