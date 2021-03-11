So far this legislative session, when it comes to hospitals and health care, West Virginia lawmakers have focused on a very narrow — and disputed — form: The deregulation of the health care market through proposed changes to Certificate of Need laws (CON). Lawmakers have introduced bills doing everything from applying more stringent requirements for alcohol and drug treatment facilities, to loosening requirements for hospitals. One bill even seeks to eliminate the process altogether. But a representative of the state’s hospital association told the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington that its members oppose the bill, and think it “causes too much uncertainty at a time of unprecedented issues for hospitals in the country.” And Joyce Gibson, a union representative for SEIU District 1199 which represents health care workers in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, said the CON process is one of the only mechanisms through which major hospital systems can be held accountable to the public; by consumers and employees.