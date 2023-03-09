CHARLESTON — The Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling, has dedicated March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Problem gambling is all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family, or vocational pursuits. At least one in 50 adults in West Virginia will experience problem gambling. It is also becoming an increasingly concerning issue among adolescents.
During March, the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia will provide several free online and in-person clinical trainings, promote awareness through a media campaign, and host screening days. A complete list of activities and locations for screening can be found at 1800GAMBLER.net.
Problem Gambling Awareness Month is designed to coincide each year with March Madness, during which Americans are expected to wager over $3 billion. Sports bettors are at particularly high-risk for developing a gambling problem. According to the National Survey on Gambling Attitudes and Gambling Experiences 2.0, four out of five sports bettors reported often needing to gamble more for the same feeling of excitement. In West Virginia, most helpline calls are from people who gamble at neighborhood video poker machines or on sports or casinos on their mobile devices.
Jennifer Davis-Walton, director of the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia, says it’s essential to seek help when you recognize your gambling is creating problems. “If you spend more time or money than you’d like, and you’ve tried to unsuccessfully to quit on your own, call us before it gets worse,” she said. “Most people who receive our services can quit gambling within six months.”
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net.
Treatment options include:
— In-person or telehealth counseling;
— Support groups;
— Self-exclusion software that disallows devices to access gambling sites; and
— Several self-help resources.
