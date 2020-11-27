Gov. Jim Justice on Nov. 5 announced the appointment of Arthur “Stan” Maynard, Ed.D., to the West Virginia State Board of Education.
Dr. Maynard’s appointment is effective immediately. He will fill the expired seat formerly held by David G. Perry.
The term will last through Nov. 4, 2029.
“Dr. Maynard is a true public servant to the students, families and educators of our state for many years,” said WVBE President Miller L. Hall. “His dedication to addressing the needs of rural West Virginia exemplifies his heart for education.”
“The department could not be more pleased to have Dr. Maynard join the board,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “We will rely on his experience and extensive knowledge especially as we continue to move education through these unprecedented times.”
Dr. Maynard is currently the executive director of the June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development at Marshall University. He resides in Huntington.
Dr. Maynard has over 40 years of service to public education and higher education, spending the last 20 years working with school districts to provide educators and families of rural West Virginia with a support system that addresses educational challenges in order to benefit all areas of children’s ongoing development and achievement.
Dr. Maynard has a longstanding partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education to support initiatives such as early literacy systems and STEM professional development. He is also a strong advocate for the children and families of rural West Virginia.
Dr. Maynard is a West Virginia native from Holden in Logan County. He attended Virginia Tech for his undergraduate degree and later received a master’s degree in Science and Public Health from the University of North Carolina. He earned a second master’s from Marshall University and his doctorate from Ohio University in 1978.
Prior to joining Marshall University as a faculty member in 1980, Dr. Maynard taught and coached basketball at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia and in public schools in West Virginia. He also services as a pastor at Church in the Valley in Milton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.