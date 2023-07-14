MEADOW BRIDGE — As demolition occurred this week on portions of the current Meadow Bridge High School, work continued to have a new high school wing ready for occupation in August.
The multi-phase Meadow Bridge Regional PK-12 School is currently being built under a contract that targets Dec. 1, 2024 for substantial completion. The high school portion of the school is approaching the finish line, and work on the new elementary portion will commence after that.
Fayette County teachers report for their first day of the 2023-24 school term on Aug. 14, and the first day for students is Aug. 17. Tim Payton, director of operations for Fayette County Schools, says the new high school wing will be ready to accommodate them on opening day in mid-August. "It has to be (ready)," said Payton. "I was a principal for a very long time. I was a teacher for a very long time. People are like 'What are we going to do, the kids are coming?' But, the kids are coming. Ready or not, here they come.
"So, we will be ready, one way or the other. We're always ready. And we always get a little nervous; I've gotten nervous before kids have shown up on the first day, for 36 years or something now. It's just that anticipation; are we going to have everything in place and all that. But, we will, we will.
"It doesn't matter; kids are coming. It doesn't really matter if every book is put away ..." The rooms are ready, and the teachers and students will be there, he stressed.
"Here's the thing: are we at substantial completion, and do we have a certificate of occupancy?," Payton continued. "We're just waiting for that letter of substantial completion, and we're waiting on that certificate of occupancy from the fire marshal.
"Once we have those two things, it doesn't really matter. If there are boxes in the corner, we will put those boxes away eventually. But it's not going to hinder our students coming to school and our teachers teaching."
The project is being funded by a $20,012,448 grant awarded by the School Building Authority of West Virginia in 2019, as well as a $9.5 million contribution from the school system.
Meadow Bridge High Principal Stacy White says an open house is planned for students on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
"We're excited to be in the new building," she said. "The new building is not going to change our high expectations we're going to have for our students academically."
The structure will include a "wonderful media center that we're going to be utilizing, and a STEM lab that's going to be new," White said. "That will bring more STEM activities into our curriculum."
The school will also be adding a business CTE component to the curriculum that wasn't available before, and school officials will explore adding a robotics program.
White said the school has seen some new students from the surrounding area enrolled recently. "As of right now, our enrollment has increased by about 12 students (grades 6-12)," she said.
White said teachers were able to tour the new facility but haven't been able to work in the building. Classroom materials have been moved over the summer. "As soon as we get the occupancy from the fire marshal, then they will be able to move," she said.
In describing her excitement with the new home, White said, "Our students are very deserving of this, and we just cannot wait to open up the opportunities for them."
Demolition began on Monday on a couple of classrooms in one of the current high school building additions, Payton said. Sullivan Excavating, a sub-contractor for Swope Construction Company, the project's general contractor, is handling that work, which will pave the way for placing building pads for pending construction. In addition to classrooms, the elementary wing will also house all of the joint spaces such as the kitchen, cafeteria, music room, art room, band room and offices, Payton noted.
Demolition work should be finished in a couple of weeks. "We want to get the building pads started in good weather," Payton said. "We don't want to be late fall."
"I think, like anything else, the construction issue right now is always a concern," said FCS Superintendent Gary Hough. "Are we pushing? We feel very confident now that we'll be ready to go for the first day of school.
"We've had some supply chain problems, just like everybody in the country, that have caused us to be slowed down at points. I think our partners, the SBA, have been super helpful. Our architects, our engineers, our construction firms, everybody's tried to work with us. It's just getting through those tough times."
"This was a pre-Covid project, that's fair to say; for us to be at this stage in the progress, we've been able to overcome these obstacles, I'm pleased with the progress we're making," said Pat Gray, president of the Fayette County Board of Education. "I think definitely the community is going to be very appreciative of the investment we've made here.
"We've still got some work left to do. I don't want anyone to question our commitment to finishing this project, though."
Gray said the school system had to step up to the plate with additional financial resources of its own as costs mounted for the project. "Initially we were $5 million over, so we addressed that," he said. "Again, supply chain issues and construction costs went up, and we had another $4.5 million we had to come up with."
"I'm pleased with where we're at based on everything we've really had to overcome for this project," he reiterated. "Again, I think the community is going to see a great investment from Fayette County Schools here."
Among the construction hurdles in recent months was a lengthy shipping delay for switch gear, Payton noted. That finally arrived over the spring and "is now installed and onsite, so everything's good there. Permanent power is connected to the site."
The project still awaits the arrival of a backup generator, which also appears to be a supply chain issue, he said. A date of delivery is now set for July 25. The backup generator will run the pumps for the fire suppression system, back-up lighting and, eventually for Phase 2, power some kitchen equipment. The school may possibly use a larger refrigeration unit and larger freezer unit to have food onsite and have a place to move food, he added.
In the refurbished gymnasium, the floor is down and everything is painted, said Payton. "It just needs cleaned, plastic taken off and cleaned, and we're going to start that this weekend. A cleaner will be onsite Saturday. It will look a lot better five days from now."
The volleyball team will be able to use the new gym this fall. Since the construction site is still active, spectators to home high school and middle school football games will need to park at the elementary end of the school campus as they did last fall.
"I'm anxious to have it all done," said Payton. "I'm anxious for these kids to be in a brand new building. You know, they've been in very old buildings for quite some time, so I'm just really anxious for them to be in this building."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook
