The first of a series of Meet Me at the Park sessions will be held this Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in Oak Hill.
The City of Oak Hill plans a program which will highlight the benefits of the city’s various parks, and the first event will focus on the Russell E. Mathews Park in East End this weekend.
“Outdoor activities are essential to our city’s health and well-being,” said City Manager Bill Hannabass. “We hope to influence our community to live healthier lifestyles and enjoy our parks for years to come.”
There will be door prizes, and light refreshments will be available.
Active Southern West Virginia will organize a group 1-mile walk as part of the event. For more information concerning the group walk, call Erin Reid at 304-254-8488.
Anyone needing more information can call city hall at 304-469-9541.
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.