The BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) Board of Governors has announced four new members, appointed by Governor Jim Justice and confirmed by the Senate: Megan Callaghan Bailey, Ashley N. Deem, Barry Holstein and Larry Pack Jr.
The BridgeValley Board of Governors consists of nine lay members and three representatives of the college, including a faculty representative, a staff representative, and a student representative, all elected by their respective governing bodies.
Deem, a career litigator, will serve as chairman of the Board of Governors, while Mark Blankenship will serve as vice chairman. Deem and Blankenship were nominated and voted into their respective positions at the most recent Board of Governors meeting held on April 16.
“I am honored to serve as chairman of the BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors. I grew up in the Kanawha Valley, attended public schools here, and chose to come back home to practice law,” Deem said. “BridgeValley is an excellent college that serves the needs of so many wonderful students and communities and I am enthusiastic that I’ve been entrusted to improve upon that strong foundation.”
The newly appointed members’ terms expire on June 30, 2024. They will join current members Barry Crist, Dr. Andrew Kennedy, Srini Matam, Staff Representative Andrea Petry, Student Representative Pamela Hyde-Wines and Kent Wilson, who serves as the board secretary and faculty representative. Their next meeting will be held on May 7 at 9 a.m. at the South Charleston campus.
For more information about the BVCTC Board of Governors, visit https://www.bridgevalley.edu/board-governors.
